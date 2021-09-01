TDP Leaders, Who Looted The Region Now Pretending to Protect North Andhra: Anakapalle MLA

Visakhapatnam: Slamming the TDP’s Uttarandhra Rakshana Committee's meeting, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said that those who looted North Andhra region have been trying to act as sole protectors even after getting rejected by the people in both general and local body elections.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, the MLA said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has been destroying the brand image of Visakhapatnam by irking the government in all possible ways. He said that the meeting convened to discuss North Andhra issues was more like a regular TDP bhajan council. The same leaders from North Andhra have been working as puppets to Chandrababu and Lokesh and further betraying the people giving false hopes, he added.

MLA Amarnath stated that TDP leaders are obstructing the development of Visakhapatnam by filing cases in courts on every development aspect taken by the government and added that they shouldn’t have done such heinous things if they are truly concerned about the upliftment of these three districts. He said that Chandrababu Naidu went ahead in tarnishing the Vizag’s image by encouraging false propaganda through his pro media houses that the city would be doomed. He reminded that TDP MPs have written letters to the Centre opposing the railway zone in Visakhapatnam citing that the city is prone to cyclones.

While the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the development of North Andhra right from Ichchapuram to Visakhapatnam and to bring recognition by making Vizag as an executive capital, opposition TDP is solely intended to destroy it. He said that the government is spending Rs 8500 crore on the development projects in Visakha, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram region, which were deeply neglected during 14 years of TDP rule. The MLA said that people wanted to know why Amaravati was made the capital instead of Visakhapatnam despite the latter having all potential to be a capital city and added that Chandrababu had opted for Amaravati only after doing all the insider trading.

He slammed that TDP leaders have no moral right to speak for North Andhra region and people are not going to trust their political drama. MLA Amarnath criticised that Visakhapatnam is only a guest house for Chandrababu to hold parties but not for development. He challenged the TDP leaders to discuss the development of North Andhra during their regime.