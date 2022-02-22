Asserting that the state government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of Women, BC, SC, ST, and Minorities, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha came down heavily on Opposition parties for their false propaganda, provoking statements and conspiracies against the Andhra Pradesh state government.

In a statement, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various programmes to improve the living standards of women and support them financially and added that a section of the media has been deliberately spreading false information against the government.

The Minister said the salary of Asha workers was Rs 3,000 till five months to elections in the previous government and later they increased it to Rs 6,000 for only five months as YSRCP promised to hike their salaries. She reminded that the YSRCP government has increased the salary of Asha workers to Rs 10,000 within three months after coming to power.

She said the state government has increased the salary of Anganwadi workers to Rs 11,500 and questioned Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu why he ignored the promotions of Anganwadi workers during his tenure. For the first time after state bifurcation, the AP government will be giving promotions and filling 560 grade 2 supervisor posts and added that the age limit for these posts has been increased from 45 years to 50 years.

The Minister said the state government will be distributing 56,984 smartphones at a cost of Rs 85.47 crore to Anganwadi workers to provide better services. She said the state government has increased the salaries of Anganwadi helpers to Rs 7,000. The Minister reminded that the state government is at the top in providing salaries to Asha workers and Anganwadi helpers and in the top five in salaries to Anganwadi workers.