Talks, Not Confrontation Can Resolve PRC Row: Botsa

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana said it was sad that the PRC practice committee did not come for talks even though the employees were called for talks.

He demanded to know if employees were doing political thinking. The minister said one would only know if salaries increased or decreased after the pay is deposited. He clarified saying nobody will get a rupee less. The committee of ministers invited the leaders of the unions to another round of meeting on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botsa said that the state should understand the economic situation. He said that the committee was set up to address the grievances of the employees and efforts were being made to dispel the myths among them.

The minister once again made it clear that they were available for discussions with employees. He said the atmosphere of confrontation was not good and they were willing to talk whenever they came to the discussion table.