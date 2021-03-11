Subramanian Swamy Hails AP CM YS Jagan's Bold Move To Audit TTD Accounts

Amaravati: BJP Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister felicitated Subramanian Swamy with a shawl and presented a memento during the courtesy visit.

Swamy said the Andhra Pradesh government, in an unprecedented move, had decided to get the accounts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams audited by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG), and thanked the Chief Minister for taking a bold decision.

He said that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never submitted the accounts to the courts even when petitions were filed over the auditing of the TTD accounts. Swamy also complimented Jagan Mohan Reddy for his decision to bring TTD accounts under the ambit of CAG.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon go to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Swamy was hosted by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for lunch. TTD Chairman Y.V Subba Reddy was also present.