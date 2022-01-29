Sobha Hymavathi Predicts TDP Mass Exodus into YSRCP by Next Elections

In a major jolt to the Telugu Desam party, former MLA of Vizianagaram District S Kota,and former president of TDP state women's wing, Sobha Hymavati joined YSRCP. She joined YSRCP in the presence of the party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at the media point of CM's camp office in Tadepalli, she said that she was mighty impressed by the welfare initiatives of the people-friendly CM. She also said that women are given the highest priority in CM YS Jagan's regime. All poor women are receiving government assistance, she added.

She said that CM had honored tribal women by giving one of them Deputy CM's post. Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) said that CM YS Jagan was setting up all the facilities required for the development of the North Andhra region.

She expressed happiness that the CM had honoured Manyam and freedom fighter Alluri Sitharamaraju by naming AP districts after them. She exuded confidence that by next elections half of the TDP leaders would join the YSRCP.

