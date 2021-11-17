SIPB Nod For Setting Up 5 Industries in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday has given clearance for five industries with an investment of Rs 2134 crores providing direct employment to 7683 people.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate measures in the allotment of lands to industries, duly considering the expansions in future. He told the authorities to see that there are adequate resources available for the future expansions.

The five companies include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, which would invest Rs 110 crore in a garments factory for blouses and trousers at Pulivendula in Kadapa district creating employments opportunities for 2112 people.

Century Plyboards India will set up a plywood unit at Badvel with Rs 956 crores providing direct employment to 2, 266. The unit would benefit farmers immensely as the company came forward to purchase the eucalyptus trees grown in an extent of 22,500 acres would fetch the farmers about Rs 315 crores.

SIPB has given green signal for manufacturing industrial chemicals factory in East Godavari district. Grasim Industries will be taking up the project with an investment of Rs 861 crores and employment generation of 405. The Board has given noď only after it withdrew the plan for setting up of thermal power unit which was opposed by locals.

In Kopparthi EMC, AIL Dixon Technologies Pvt Ltd has come forward to set up a camera manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 127 crore providing direct employment to 1800 people. The same company will establish another unit that manufactures computers and tablets at an investment of Rs 80 crore and employment generation of 1100.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Special CS for Industries Karikal Valaven, Special CS Revenue Rajat Bhargava, BC Welfare Special CS G Anantha Ramu, GAD Principal Secretary K Praveen Kumar, IT Communications Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth and Finance Secretary N Gulzar were present at the meeting.

