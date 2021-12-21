Shree Cement to Set Up Cement Plant in AP

Amaravati: A delegation of Shree Cement led by its MD H M Bangur and JMD Prasanth Bangur met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and held discussions on setting up Green Field Cement plant at Pedagarlapadu village in Dachepalli Mandal of Guntur district with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

During the meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister discussed how Andhra Pradesh is best destination for investments and also about incentives being given to Industries sector in the state. Shree Cement has cement manufacturing and allied sectors plants in nine states and it will be setting up first plant in Andhra Pradesh and the plan is prepared to complete the project in 24 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Shree Cement MD H M Bangur said the Chief Minister has been working wholeheartedly to improve the position of the state and added that the Chief Minister was working like a CEO of a company. He said the Chief Minister wished people to develop and earn more and added that he also wants industrialisation and income generation in the state. He said that they are setting up the cement plant in the state as the growth rate of the state is higher than the national growth rate and it will improve more in the future with the vision of the Chief Minister. JMD Prasanth Bangur said setting up a big cement plant will provide employment to many people directly and indirectly and that area will be developed.

MP P V Mithun Reddy, Shree Cement President ( Commercial) Sanjay Mehta, GM GVN Sridhar Raju, Manager Venkat Ramana and Assistant Manager Simhadri Rajashekar were present in the meeting.