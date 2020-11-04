TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to set up a high-end IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam for training students on artificial intelligence, robotics and other IT related courses with primary focus on job orientation. Reviewing the IT policy at his camp office on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the officials to tie up with Indian and foreign companies for training students to develop their skills and prepare the required human resources to suit the requirements of IT companies.

This was emphasised to address the shortage of skilled IT professionals in the Tier-2 cities. He emphasized that the issue of expertise in Tier – 1 cities was not a problem and that training was needed to prepare them in Tier-2 cities.

The Chief Minister expressed that the government IT department should also be set in the area where the high-end skilled university is set up. "Currently, the government is using IT services worth Rs 3,000 crore annually. All this is being done by the IT department itself. Students who have excelled in engineering can be trained at this university to further enhance their skills. Since it is the government IT department, students will not have any issue related to apprenticeship or employment opportunities, he opined.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also spoke about:

- Entering into MoUs with local and foreign IT conglomerates.

- The respective companies should train these students and increase their skills.

- For this the University should prepare adequate human resources inventory required for these IT companies.

- At least two thousand people should be trained in Visakhapatnam every year.

- The Training there should be considered prestigious and the certificates need to be recognized internationally.

- Degree or diploma courses in IT should also be started as per demand. The Chief Minister said that the degree and diploma courses in tune with demand of IT industry should be curated.

He also directed the officials to start the works of the IT Skill University in Visakhapatnam at the earliest. Industries & IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valavan, Director of Industries and Commervce JVN Subramanyam and other officials attended the meeting.

