SEC Should Be On Lines Of Central Election Commission: YSRCP

AMARAVATI: Expressing confidence that the good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reflect in the ongoing elections, YSRCP has said that the Party has proposed to make the State Election Commission (SEC) into a multi-member body on the lines of Central Election Commission (CEC) which would keep a check on misuse of power by any single individual.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs)Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said despite the cheap politics of Chandrababu Naidu and his front-man holding high office, the welfare schemes of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will speak for themselves in the Gram Panchayat elections which are being held on non-Party basis.

Though the TDP is trying to give a distorted picture to divert the reality, nothing of that sort has happened and the first phase elections were held peacefully, like never before.

With the overtures of SEC clearly leaning towards Opposition, the State has sent a proposal to adopt a multi-member SEC, as it was done earlier in CEC, so that decisions can be taken by a majority vote.. Discussions are taking place at a national level in regard to establishing a multi-member commission in the State, he said.