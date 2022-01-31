SC Collegium Recommends 7 Lawyers For Elevation as AP High Court Judges

Seven lawyers have been promoted as AP High Court judges. The list was released on Monday on the recommendation of a collegium headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Among those promoted as judges were Konaganti Srinivasareddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateshwarlu Nimmagadda, Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subbareddy, Ravi Chimulapati and V. Sujatha.