Sajjala Slams Chandrababu Over False Allegations For Political Mileage

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the family members of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case for their political mileage.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Friday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu is out of his mind and making comments without any proof and asserted that no evidence is tampered in Vivekananda's case. He slammed a section of media for reporting false information with mala fide intentions in the murder case.

Sajjala questioned how can 'stating heart attack is cause of death' influence the investigation and added that it was TDP agent and current BJP leader Adinarayna Reddy who also stated about heart attack. He said Avinash Reddy went to Vivekananda's house after getting a call from Siva Prakash Reddy and added that TDP Chief and Nara Lokesh have been conspiring against the family members of the Chief Minister in the case.

He questioned why would Avinash Reddy inform Circle Inspector about the death if he wanted to tamper the evidence in the first place and said CBI line of investigation is not correct. He questioned why were the letter and phone of Vivekananda Reddy kept hidden till evening and said no one would have dared to mention about heart attack or try to tamper the evidence otherwise. He said Naidu has been making baseless allegations against the family members of the Chief Minister considering the CBI chargesheet.