Repair Roads in Municipalities, Cities on Priority: AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and directed the officials to take measures to repair roads in municipalities and cities.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said to take road repairs as priority and coordinate with roads and buildings department and prepare an action plan in this regard. He said the towns and cities should be clean and added to focus on road repairs after rainy season. He said to focus on Construction and Demolition Waste Management in towns and cities.