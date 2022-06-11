Amaravati: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Sujana Chowdary, who is facing a money laundering case, for inciting people to revolt against the state government's rule. In his statement, Jogi Ramesh said that Sujana Chowdary, who has misappropriated nearly Rs 7,500 crore of public funds and evaded CBI arrests, is a man of opposition TDP Chandrababu Naidu and therefore enacting political drama.

He said the YS Jagan government is continuing with dozens of welfare schemes in the state and has deposited approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore directly into the accounts of the poor without the involvement of the middlemen. Jogi Ramesh lashed out at Sujana Chowdary for instigating the people against the government.

Continuing his criticism, Jogi Ramesh demanded an explanation from Sujana Chowdary, who has looted the money of the poor and built multi-storeyed buildings in Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities, that why the people of the state should revolt against the pro-poor and people-friendly YSR Congress government?

The Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing a pucca shelter to about 31 lakh poor people who were living in dilapidated huts. He said Sujana Chowdary is a bigger conman than Vijay Mallya, who fled to the UK after siphoning off Rs 9,000 crore through their companies from 17 banks in India.

Jogi Ramesh added that Sujana Chowdary, who started his political career in the Telugu Desam Party, switched sides and joined the BJP as he was facing money laundering charges. He warned Sujana Chowdary, who owes around Rs 7,500 crore to the banks and receiving summons from the Enforcement Directorate for economic offences, should refrain from making provocative remarks against the government. He said the day is not far off when people will revolt against him.