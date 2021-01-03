VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh State Government has removed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MP Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post of chairman of three temples in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. He was removed for failing to discharge his duties related to the security aspects of the temple and failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation of Lord Rama's idol at Ramatheertham in Nellimarla mandal, the Government Order stated.

The three temples for which he is the chairman include, the Rama Swamy Devasthanam, Pydithalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and Mandeswara Swamy Temple at Mandapalli in East Godavari district.

The move comes after the idol of Lord Rama was vandalised, where the head was removed and thrown in the pond in the vicinity of the temple on December 28 night.

Earlier, Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed as the chairperson of MANSAS (Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Sciences) Trust and Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board. His brother's daughter Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju was made the Chairperson of the Trust.

Read the Order here:

Meanwhile high tension prevailed at Vizianagaram district on Saturday as opposition and ruling party leaders resorted to protests over desecration of 400 year old idol of Lord Rama at the temple in Ramatheertham. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried to enter the Rama Swamy Temple along with his cadre, but was prevented by the temple authorities as they had locked the temple. With nothing else to do the Opposition leader inspected the pond where the head of the idol was thrown and spoke to the priests and left the place.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, who reached the temple before Chandrababu, inspected the idol of Kodanda Rama. Speaking to the media later, he alleged that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Ashok Gajapathi Raju were responsible for the desecration of the idol on the Ramatheertham Temple near Nellimarla in Vizianagaram and that Chandrababu and Conspiracy were synonymous like twins,and that the TDO leader was deliberately conspiring to divert people's attention from the welfare programs being carried out by the YS Jagan-Government, he fired.