Ram Gopal Varma To Meet Perni Nani on Movie Ticket Prices

Amaravati: On Friday, Ramgopal Varma tweeted that he would be meeting with Andhra Pradesh state Information and Cinematography Minister Perni Nani at the secretariat in Amravati on January 10.

"Happy to inform that I have been invited by the honourable cinematography minister to the Amaravati Secretariat on January 10 th afternoon ….Thank u @perni_nani Garu for your kind initiative to exchange views on the AP ticket pricing for an amicable solution💐," Varma tweeted.

It has been discovered that the two have been engaged in a Twitter war of words over the past several days about movie ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.