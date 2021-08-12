Provide Incentives to Doctors Serving Tribal Areas: AP CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a datasheet on the current status of staff availability right from village clinics to teaching hospitals and suggested appointing the required number of doctors and staff. He told the officials to take up the recruitment taking each district as a unit and complete the process within three months. He said that the staff should focus on providing better services to the people with national standards.

Besides these, the Chief Minister also said to focus on providing better health services in tribal areas. He asked them to think of giving incentives to doctors and staff providing services in such places. He said that there should be a compound wall to all those hospitals right from PHC to super specialty hospitals and instructed the authorities to take immediate action. In addition to these, he also ordered the authorities to pay special attention towards pediatric vaccines and told them to register all the vaccination details in the Aarogyasri cards.