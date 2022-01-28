Provide Better Facilities in COVID Centres, Says AP CM YS

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID conditions across the State and directed (rpt) directed the authorities to complete the vaccination process in all districts.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on providing better facilities for those in Covid-care centers. He said that all those who are availing treatment in private hospitals should be provided with Aarogyasri coverage based on their eligibility. Further, officials were instructed to focus on the procedures to be followed as part of Covid treatment and review the situations.