Procure Medicines, Injections Required to Treat Black Fungus: AP CM to Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister held a review meeting on Thursday and said many patients are being treated for COVID under Arogyasri and there should be no error in their treatment. He asked health officials to procure injections and medicines required to treat Black Fungus patients from wherever available. He said orphans who lost their parents to COVID should receive financial assistance every month and directed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh, being given to them, wherever they get more money.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that cases are declining and cases facing critical issues are also declining in the state. They said the positivity rate has been dropped to 13.02 per cent while it was 25.56 per cent on May 16. Active cases were 2.11 lakh on May 17 and they were 1.43 lakh at the beginning of June. They said the number of people recovering from COVID is increasing. Their number is more than the number of cases being registered and added that the recovery rate has increased to 90.98 per cent.

The officials also informed that the number of cases with critical issues are also declining and added that ICU bed availability has increased to 1,582 by June 2 while it was 380 on May 15. They said only 433 Oxygen beds were available on May 17 while they were 7,270 at present and added that 9,378 general beds were available on May 19 and there are 11,708 beds at present. They said analysing seven weeks data shows that the cases were decreasing in all the districts. They said the number of patients in COVID care centres also decreases and there were only 14,057 patients in COVID care centres. They said while 19,175 calls were made to 104 services on May 4, they were reduced to 3645 calls at present.

The officials said there are 45,324 beds in 557 COVID hospitals of which 25,220 beds were occupied and added that 20,073 patients are being treated under Arogyasri and 1,04,518 people were in home isolation. The Officials said while there were 116 COVID care centres across the state in September 2020, they were increased to 135 at present and bed availability increased to 53,631 and added that 14,057 patients are being treated in COVID care centres at present.

The officials said the first dose of vaccine is administered to 51,03,821 people and two doses are given to 25,47,784 people across the state. They said the central government has allotted 36,94,210 doses of vaccine for this month and distributed 5,08,710 until now and added that they have decided to procure 20,74,730 doses from the government side. They said 1187 Black Fungus cases were registered till now. They said 89 cases were registered on 66 hospitals by the Vigilance department for violating norms and imposed a fine of Rs 9.9 crore and added that 23 non-hospital cases were registered. They said they have identified 93 orphans who have lost their parents to COVID and Rs 10 lakh has been given to 46 children.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Covid taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Secretary ( Covid Management & Vaccination) M Ravi Chandra, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna, APMSIDC VC and MD V. Vijayarama Raju, Ayush Commissioner Ramulu and other officials were present.