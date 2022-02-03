Prioritise Appointments of Deceased Frontline Workers' Dependents, Says AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held Spandana video conference with District Collectors and SPs and discussed a wide range of issues, including PRC, Covid, MIG layouts, Spandana redressals, Housing and Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on completing the compassionate appointments to the dependents of frontline workers who succumbed to to Covid. He instructed the authorities to complete the process by June 30 without any delay and also told to focus on facilitating these jobs by making use of village and ward secretariats.

In regard to MIG layouts, the Chief Minister directed the officials to allocate land to every eligible employee in the reserved 10 per cent space along with 20 percent rebate. He said that employees seeking plots should apply by March 5 and get registered, as it will showcase the true demand and further can go with land acquisitions. Speaking on the probation of village /ward secretariat employees, he stated that probation must be declared by June 30, and all the employees must receive new appointment letters by July 1. He ordered the completion of the probation examinations for the remaining 25 percent employees at the earliest.

