Prepare College Curriculum That Increase Employment Opportunities For Students: CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Higher Education and discussed on amending AP Private University Act-2006, and enquired on reopening of colleges and conducting of classes post COVID-19 pandemic.

During the review meeting held at Camp office here on Friday, the proposals were made for amendments to AP Private University Act- 2006 focusing on providing quality education to the students who are socially and financially backward. It is proposed to fill 35 percent seats under government quota in private universities.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set highest standards for newly setting up private universities and converting existing colleges into private universities. He said there should be joint certification with 200 best educational institutions of the world and it should last for five years and this should be considered as eligible criteria for recognising a college as private university. It is decided to introduce the amendment bill of AP Private University Act-2006 in coming Assembly session. Discussing on aided colleges, it was opinined that they should be handed over to either government or private totally , if they cannot run them independently.

It was decided to introduce English as medium of instruction in all degree colleges like engineering and medical colleges. The Chief Minister directed the officials to come up with appropriate courses so that students do not get in trouble due to the immediate introduction of English as medium of instruction and introduce them in the curriculum of first year of degree course. He also said to introduce English as medium of instruction in Intermediate education and print the text books in both Telugu and English languages for the convenience of students.

He said the employment opportunities will be increased for students with the government measures and it would be difficult for BA and B Com students to excel in the competitive world with out English. He said to prepare a curriculum that would create employment opportunities for the students. He said awareness on basic financial activities such as Stock Markets should be created among B Com students which will create scope for self-employment. He said good courses are available online and directed the officials to add those courses in the curriculum.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes will come up in Education and skill sectors with introduction of unlimited internet access in every village along with providing laptops to students at affordable prices through schemes like Amma Vodi and Vasati Devena. He said there should be no place for recommendations in University recruitments and they should be held transparently and qualified staff should be present in universities. The Chief Minsiter has appproved for Wi-Fi protocol project. Wi-Fi protocol without internet for online learning. Connection can be given for up to 500 users simultaneously through remote device. The range of each remote device is 100 metre. Connection can be made through laptop, tab and TV. Data can be transferred in seconds. Devices can use that facility even after the internet facility is available.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Satish Chandra, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Chairperson Justice V Eshwaraiah, APHERMC Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.