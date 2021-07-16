Prepare Action Plan For Nadu Nedu in Veterinary Hospitals: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be rationality on type of Veterinary dispensaries present at village, mandal and constituency level. He said each mandal should be considered as an unit and required dispensaries should be set up.

The AP CM said there are mandals without dispensaries and all these should be mapped. He said a protocol of two PHC, four doctors and two ambulances in each mandal is being followed in public health sector and such rational and strong protocol should be followed in Animal Husbandry Department.

He asked them to ensure animal feed and other related products are available at kiosks in RBKs. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there is good response for custom hiring centers to which the latter said natural farming should be encouraged through them.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan on implementation of Nadu Nedu programme in veterinary hospitals and determine the infrastructure facilities to be developed in those hospitals and then start the works. The officials informed the Chief Minister on the progress of AP Amul Palavelluva project and said Palavelluva programme has been started in Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts and will be extended to Vishakapatnam and Anantapur districts in August.

Animal Husbandry and fisheries Minister Dr Seediri Appalraju, AP Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, Animal Husbandry and fisheries Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Finance Principal Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APDDCF MD A Babu, Fisheries Commissioner K Kannababu, Animal Husbandry director R Amarendra Kumar and other officials were present.