People Will Not Believe Chandrababu's Lies, Says Sajjala

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that people are not going to believe in Naidu as they had witnessed the dark age during TDP regime.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sajjala reiterated that the people had given an overwhelming majority with confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which rose to new -heights with his good governance taking welfare to the next level, while TDP remained as a failed party. He has made it clear that Chandrababu Naidu will only dream about coming to power, but in reality, TDP had gone for a toss in Kuppam and a situation has come where they need to change their contesting candidate for Kuppam in coming elections.

Sajjala mentioned that there was no benefit to the state with the Chandrababu’s curses, as they have become his daily routine to defame the government. He reminded that people had punished Chandrababu by rejecting him in 2019 and instead of reviewing his mistakes, he is still continuing the same errors and unable to boost his own cadre.

Speaking in regard to Chandranna Kanuka, Anna canteens, Ramadan tofa, Sajjala said that they were discontinued because of extreme corruption by the previous government, where bills worth Rs 3.5 lakh were shown as Rs 35 lakhs and looted large sums of public money. He said that Chandrababu had brought a weird culture into politics but couldn’t win without having the support of other parties and couldn’t even go to people building confidence in them. He criticized Naidu for betraying the people of Krishna and Guntur districts, without completing any of the development works including the proposed flyovers and placing a greenzone all across by exempting only the 29 villages of Amaravati region.

He said that people have faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stood by his promise and credited over Rs 1.2 lakh crore through DBT in the last 30 months leaving no space for corruption. He stated that the government incurred debts because of public welfare and continued welfare initiatives despite the financial difficulties caused by Covid. Unlike Chandrababu who misused public funds and distorted the figures, the current government has records for every penny spent.

