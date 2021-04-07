Pawan Kalyan Cannot Think On His Own: Sajjala

YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have made a secret pact to obstruct and destabilize the government with the help of a few influential people in the Centre and are desperately trying to win in the elections to confront Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he criticized Pawan Kalyan for not having a thought process of his own and said that he hangs out with one party at night and another party during the day. He also said that Pawan has no subject in his speech rather than rage.

Further, Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu's political career has ended at the moment he announced to boycott ZPTC and MPTC elections. He questioned TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu asking what made him boycott elections when they have welcomed panchayat and municipal polls.

Sajjala slammed TDP leaders saying that they have leftover Rs 2.6 lakh crore debt on the State government and said that the Chief Minister prioritized the welfare of weaker sections, in spite of going through COVID pandemic and financial crisis. He said that people have come out in support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the recent local body elections and blessed the government with a massive majority, and was confident to win in the Tirupati by-poll.

Meanwhile, countering the remarks of BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar made on the Chief Minister saying that Jagan Mohan Reddy who is currently on bail can be jailed at any moment, Sajjala questioned how can BJP leaders know about the bail-in advance and speak confidently as if the judiciary was in their hands. He said that false cases were filed against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, without having any proof, and was illegally jailed for 16 months. He said that new political developments have been taking place for the last ten days, where Raghuram Krishnan Raju filing a petition in the CBI court is also part of such developments.

Responding to the investigation of YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that SIT was formed during the TDP regime, but the case has not been properly investigated. He said that the assassination was carried out to mentally stress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy without campaigning for the general elections. He said that the Central investigating agencies are doing their job themselves and there is no need for the Chief Minister to interfere and influence the investigation process. Further, Sajjala said that Pawan Kalyan has been questioning Vivekananda Reddy case, ignoring the fact that he was speaking standing alongside the accused Adinarayana Reddy.