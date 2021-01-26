Padma Awardees Have Made Andhra Pradesh Proud: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards from our State for the year 2021.

The Awardees had made Andhra Pradesh proud by their immense contribution in their chosen field and the recognition is an acknowledgement for their accomplishment, the Chief Minister said.

Padma Vibhushan Award was posthumously conferred on the Nellore born popular Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, for his contribution to music.

Other Awardees include, Annavarapu Ramaswamy –Padma Sri (Fine Arts), Asavadi Prakasa Rao Padma Sri (Literature) and Nidumolu Sumathi Padma Sri (Fine Arts.)