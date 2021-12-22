Opposition Unable to Digest AP Govt Good Initiatives For the Poor, Says CM

Taking a dig at Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu and a few media houses, he said that they were not able to digest the good initiatives that are being provided to the poor and questioned why the previous government did not implement the scheme when they were in power. During 2014-19, although the officials have sent proposals to waive off the interest amount, the previous government refused to do so and even failed to provide complete rights to 43,000 people who have cleared all the pending loans of Rs 15.29 crore.

The Chief Minister asked people to question if the opposition would purchase their houses at a market rate even without any registered documents and why were they objecting when the government is providing registered houses which can be passed to the next generations without any hassles. He asked them what they did during their regime other than abandoning the poor.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Pinipe Viswaroop, Ch Venugopalakrishna, Perni Nani, Taneti Vanitha, Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshen Raju, other MLAs, and officials were present at the event.