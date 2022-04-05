Oppn Leader Naidu's Kuppam Becomes a Revenue Division in YS Jagan's Govt

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has obliged Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s request and accorded revenue division status to Kuppam on the latter’s request.

"On the appeal of Kuppam MLA (Naidu), we included Kuppam in the list of 21 new revenue divisions,” the Chief Minister said on a mordant note while inaugurating the 13 new districts virtually here on Monday.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was Chief Minister for 14 years, failed to set up Kuppam as a revenue division but we made it, he said. With the inclusion of 21 new revenue divisions, the total number has gone up to 72 from 51. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be remembered in the history of Andhra Pradesh for naming a district after NTR, the founder of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Another existing district is already named after another former Chief Minister YSR.

The tribal region is named after Alluri Seetharamaraju, a tribal leader who fought the British during Freedom Movement, along with Parvathipuram Manyam which also has a history of revolt. Palanadu and Bapatla have their historic significance during and before the struggle for Independence. The devotional reverence has aptly sufficed in the naming of Tirupati, Annamayya and Sri Satya Sai districts.

Anakapalle, Kakinada and Eluru are the Parliament constituencies earlier in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts respectively while Konaseema is an extended district of former Amalapuram constituency.

The new districts were formed in accordance with the public opinion after due consideration of 17,500 representations from the people. The Chief Minister stated, "the government had taken various factors into consideration, including sentiments of the people in carving the new districts."