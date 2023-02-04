NSS Awardees call on AP CM YS Jagan

NSS (National Service Scheme) National awardees and students who participated in the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Friday.

The Chief Minister has lauded them for bringing in name and fame to the State at the national level and wished them all success in future.

The awardees Dr. P. Ashok Reddy, Dr K. Jitendra Gowd, Ch. Parthasaradhi, Siri Devanapalli and D.Sai who received the awards from President Droupadi Murmu for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 and students Vandana, Bhuvaneswari, Palavalasa Ramya, Sri Mahalakshmi, Dedipya, VSN Lakshman, Gowtam Deepak Reddy, B.Gopi, Reddy Jishnu and J. Vasu who participated in the Republic Day Parade called on the Chief Minister.

Ashok Reddy, who is also the State NSS officer, told the Chief Minister that the NSS is striving to create awareness among people about various schemes of the State and Central Governments. He also explained about various activities taking place in 2173 NSS units in 36 Universities in the State.

The Chief Minister asked them to work hard and bring laurels to the State. Higher Education Principal Secretary J. Syamala Rao and NSS ETI Coordinator Dr P. Ramachandra Rao were also present.