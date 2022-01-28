Nova Air Oxygen Plant Launched in AP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually inaugurated Nova Air's oxygen plant of 220 ton production capacity at Sricity from camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occassion, the Chief Minister said Manufacturing 220 tons oxygen is important and launching the plant in 14 months is a milestone. He said the state government has already setup 144 PSA plants in various hospitals and another 32 plants will be established soon. He said the infrastructure in regard to oxygen is improved and the state government has readied 24,000 oxygen beds so that required oxygen will be made available during COVID. He said there has been a production of 300 tons of oxygen per day and the production of Nova Air's oxygen plant would be an addition to it.

Nova Air MD Gajanan Nabar said Oxygen is important not only for COVID, but also for Industries. He said they have setup their first plant in Andhra Pradesh and completed the constitution of the plant in 14 months as there are good infrastructure facilities and with cooperation from Government departments and officials. He thanked the officials for their support in transportation and providing adequate manpower during the pandemic. He said there are world class infrastructure facilities in Sri City. He said they have enormous experience in manufacturing gases and added that they have introduced advanced technology in the state. He said availability of industrial gases would be beneficial for industries and help in industrialisation. He said utmost saefty measures were taken in the plant and added that preparations were made to store 1,000 tons of oxygen.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to ensure no shortage of medical oxygen in the state and as a part of it the state government has signed an MoU with Nova Air on January 24, 2020, started works on December 18, 2020 ans completed the works by November 2021 and the plant was inaugarated on January 27, 2022. The plant manufactures medical oxygen, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon gases.

Nova Air Technologies Pvt Limited CEO and MD Gajanan Nabar, Commerical Head Saradh Madhak, Sri City G M ( Corporate Affairs) C H Ravi Krishna were present on the occassion. Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Chittoor Collector Hari Narayan, Sri City MD Ravi Sanna Reddy and other officials attended the event through video conference from Sri City.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Principal Secretary ( Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravi Chandra, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, COVID task force committe chairman MT Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, 104 call center incharge A Babu, APIIC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Health Special Secretary G S Naveen Kumar, APVVC Commissioner V Vinod Kumar, Director ( Drugs) Ravi Shankar, APMSIDC Chairman B Chandrashekhar Reddy, Arogyasri trust Chairman Dr Sambasiva Reddy, Law and Order Additional Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyar and other officials were also present.