New Year Celebrations at AP CMO

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the New Year at the camp office here on Saturday with cake cutting amidst ministers, officials and priests chanting vedic hymns.

The priests from Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) blessed the Chief Minister with vedic chants and hymns and gave him prasadam, along with TTD calendars and diaries.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas, Adimulapu Suresh, Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Government Adviser Adityanath Das, Secretaries Solomon Arokiaraj, Revu Muthyalaraju and other officials were present on the occasion.

Governor's Special CS RP Sisodia wished the Chief Minister on New Year on behalf of the Governor.