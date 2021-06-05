Nature is God's Greatest Gift: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Natural resources are our wealth, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The great gift given to us by the God is Nature."

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan sent out a tweet reminding us all about the importance of nature and working towards a sustainable future.

"Nature is a great gift given to us by God. Natural resources are our wealth. Plants need to be grown to control pollution and reduce the use of plastics to maintain the ecological balance. Green land should be provided solidly for the future. This is the responsibility of all of us. #WorldEnvironmentDay," tweeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.