National Constitution Day: AP CM Pays Tributes To BR Ambedkar At Tadepalli

Amaravati: YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to B.R Ambedkar at camp office here on Thursday on the occasion of National Constitution day. Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and several other high-ranking officials were present on the occasion.

At the Party Central Office, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that India has become a great democratic country due to the efforts of BR Ambedkar, by bringing a constitution which guarantees fundamental rights. Drawing inspiration from the Constitution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working towards social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in the most transparent manner, he said and criticized the previous government which violated the Constitution and took the opposition party members into the State cabinet.

Referring to TDP leaders, he said that a few leaders are still going against the Constitution, by influencing the constitutional bodies and managing the systems.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that BR Ambedkar had worked to eradicate untouchability in our country and thus brought the Constitution to safeguard the interests of the weaker sections and support the people of backward classes. She said that the Chief Minister had given a place in the cabinet to all sections, besides implementing 50 percent reservation to women. The government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections get benefited in accordance with the Constitution and standing as a role model for other states in the country.

Reiterating that the State government is working on the lines of BR Ambedkar ideology, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said that the public has witnessed the land scam in Amaravati and now with Supreme Court order, they feel that justice has been done. The government is dedicated to provide transparent governance leaving no scope for corruption.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Shankara Narayana, YSRCP State General Secretary L Appireddy, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, MP Nandhigam Suresh, Madiga Corporation Chairman Kanakarao, Jelli Corporation Chairman Madhusudan Rao, party state spokespersons Narumalli Padmaja and Narayana Murthy were present on the occasion.