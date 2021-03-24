Nara Lokesh Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Demolition Of Illegal Encroachments In Mangalagiri

Amaravati: Asserting that TDP leaders are on a mission of spreading false propaganda to mislead people, MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said TDP leaders have lost their minds with the recent defeat in Municipal Elections.

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, he slammed TDP MLC Nara Lokesh on cornering the government for demolishing illegal encroachments in Mangalagiri and shedding crocodile tears. Stating that the same TDP leaders have approached the court and stalled the allocation of house sites to 54,000 people belonging to weaker sections in the Amaravati region, he dared Lokesh to answer these people, rather than worrying about the encroached lands.

Countering TDP State President Atcchanaidu’s allegations on YSRCP MPs putting no efforts in demanding special status for the State, MLA Sudhakar said that it was TDP leaders who had tossed the future of the state by accepting special package instead of special status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. He stated that Chandrababu paired with Narendra Modi before the 2014 polls and formed government, but indeed deceived people by failing to keep the promises made to the public.

He further flayed TDP spokesperson Pattabhi for spreading false propaganda on upgraded Sand policy alleging Rs 10,000 Crore corruption. He said that going by the sayings of TDP leaders, it was proved that they had looted Rs 50,000 Crore in the name of free sand and by appointing janmabhumi committees. Stating that utmost transparency was maintained in selecting the contractor, he said that the government issued the contract to mine only 2 crore metric tonnes of sand per annum. With the price capped at Rs 475 per tonne, the total value on this contract is not more than Rs 950 crore, out of which the company will have to pay Rs 765 crore to the government and the remaining goes towards operational costs.