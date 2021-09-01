Nara Lokesh Must Learn to Conduct Himself: Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu came down heavily on TDP leader Nara Lokesh for venting his frustration on the State government by using abusive language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Polavaram project affected mandals.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said Lokesh speaks of dignity, but does not conduct himself in a dignified manner. He said the permissions for Polavaram project were taken by late Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and construction works started during his regime. The subsequent governments have neglected the project and the progress was stalled. Chandrababu Naidu has used the project as money vending machine and it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been committed to complete the project, he said.

Lokesh has been trying to instigate people in Polavaram region, though people are in no position to believe him. He flayed Lokesh for speaking for Polavaram Project displaced victims and said the problem existed even during the previous government and added that Naidu was silent regarding the project till 2017 only for his commissions. He said the state cabinet has already approved to provide Rs 10 lakh to each displaced family of the project and the state government has been moving forward with a definite plan to solve the issue.

He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given certificate to Naidu that he has been using the project as ATM and said Naidu built only 3010 houses for displaced persons. He said the state government has alloted Rs 1900 crore for the project though pending arrears were not released by the Central government and it shows the commitment of the Chief Minister to complete the project.