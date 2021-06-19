Nara Lokesh Frustrated Over His Political Incompetence: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration with the State government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the MLA said that Chandrababu should be ashamed of his son for his abusive language during the Kurnool visit.

Out of frustration over his incompetence in politics and fearing the MLC term, Lokesh has been behaving improperly and uttering such abusive words while addressing the Chief Minister. Lokesh will remain as a comedy actor in politics and will never grow as a leader if the same attitude continues.

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken public welfare to the village level, benefiting every eligible person in the state without leaving scope for corruption and making an indelible impression on the hearts of the people as a great leader. With the best governance provided by the Chief Minister the whole country is looking at Andhra Pradesh as a role model, he said and added that Nara Lokesh is left as an incompetent politician who couldn’t even win as MLA.

Speaking in regard to revenge politics, MLA Sudhakar babu said that the father and duo were responsible for the murder of YSRCP in charge of Narayana Reddy. He said that TDP leaders are politicizing the feud between the two families in the Panyam constituency for the sake of political gains. He clarified that the government will conduct a detailed investigation into the murders of Nageswar Reddy and Pratap Reddy and action will be taken against the culprits.