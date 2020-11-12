Nandyal Mass Suicides: Botsa, Kodali Question Chandrababu's Double Standards

Amaravati, Nov 11: YSRCP leaders castigated Chandrababu Naidu for his double standards on the weaker section housing and the Nandyal incident.

Addressing separate press conferences here on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani flayed the TDP leader for moving Court to stall the distribution of house sites on one hand and setting deadlines for distribution of houses.

On Nandyal issue, while the State has taken action against the cops, a TDP associate has moved bail petition to set free the accused

They demanded Chandrababu Naidu to vacate High Court stay on the distribution of 30 lakh house sites.

The state government will start the distribution of house pattas on the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21, once Chandrababu vacates the stay. They criticised that the opposition TDP had spent over Rs 25 crores for hiring prominent lawyers to get stay on the distribution of house pattas.

TDP leaders are claiming to have constructed 13 lakh houses and have looted huge amounts in the name of houses from the poor as they had laid foundation stone for only two lakh houses.

Not a single house was

distributed to the poor but Naidu had left a debt of Rs 3200 Crore to TIDCO contractors.

Our Chief Minister has decided to give 30 lakh houses free of cost along with the TIDCO houses but TDP moved Court and stalled the process.

On the Nandyal incident they said, the Opposition leader has been trying to politicise the issue and appointed his close associate to defend the accused and got them out on bail.

While Chief Minister reacted immediately after the incident and two cops were sent to remand TDP leaders filed the bail petition. We moved higher Court to cancel the bail.