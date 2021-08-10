Naidu's Amaravati Stir to Protect Benamis

Amaravati: YSRCP MP Nandigama Suresh said that Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to give a Dalit colour to the Amaravati agitation being carried out by his benamis to safeguard his personal interests.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, MP Suresh said that the social status of the women who took part in Amaravati agitation is well known but Chandrababu is trying to bluff that they are Dalits.

He said that everyone in that group is either millionaire or Babu’s benamis. He stated that what Chandrababu was doing in the name of Amravati was not a movement but a selfish campaign to safeguard his personal interests.

Naidu was trying to keep Dalits in the forefront of any agitation, as it was a ploy by him to use Dalits as tools in agitations rather than truly fighting for them. MP Suresh recalled that it was Naidu who went to court opposing the distribution of house sites for the Dalits in the Amaravati region, citing demographic imbalance as they could turn the capital into slums. When the Chief Minister wanted the poor to get educated in English medium, it was Naidu who opposed it as he does not want the weaker sections to have such privileges, he said and added that Chandrababu is not staying in Amaravati but is still taking up such agitations to lure people.

Stating that it was Naidu who played with the lives of Amaravati farmers, he said that Chandrababu was bent upon opposing everything that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was doing for the weaker sections as he felt that the Chief Minister has been correcting Chandrababu’s mistakes and paving way for a better State. He said that the Chief Minister has reiterated that he intends to set up capitals in the three areas that were severely neglected during the Chandrababu government.