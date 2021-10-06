Naidu Has A History of Hoarding Money Abroad: Sajjala

Amaravati: Refuting the baseless allegations of TDP leaders, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the opposition has been planting mindless stories to irk the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he slammed the opposition leaders who have been making unnecessary remarks linking the drug scandal of Mundra port to Andhra Pradesh although it was denied by the State government. He said that it has become a routine for them to make allegations against the state government wherever it happens. He said that the entire issue is raising suspicion on TDP’s involvement, as Chandrababu Naidu has a history of hoarding money abroad. Since Lokesh is on a secret trip to Dubai, there raises a doubt on Chandrababu’s family entering into the drug business.

Sajjala stated that the investigation is still going on and the Central agencies would reveal the culprits soon. Unlike in the previous government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been strictly working against the supply of ganja and thus constituted a Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to nab those involved. So far, almost 2.50 lakh kgs of ganja has been seized since the formation of SEB. Although it has been happening for a long time, the previous government failed miserably to control it, he said and added that the government would take legal action over his false allegations in the heroin case.

Responding to the TDP’s allegations linking to the Pandora papers, he said that a person named Alisha is an acquaintance of Chandrababu and Ghanta Srinivas. He said that Chandrababu Naidu has been criticising the Chief Minister with Wikileaks, Paradise Papers, Panama Papers and now Pandora Papers, just to defame him. He commented that an independent director of the Heritage Company was mentioned in the Panama Papers. Sajjala stated that Chandrababu has the capability to work as a consultant for International Scamsters with his experience.