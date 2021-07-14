Municipal, Panchayat Raj Depts Must Work in Tandem For Clean Andhra Pradesh: CM

The officials told Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that PPE kits were distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and disposal of PPE kits. The Chief Minister said solid and liquid waste management systems in villages and towns should be carried out properly and Clean Andhra Pradesh would be possible only if municipal and panchayat raj departments work in coordination on it. He said to make arrangements to collect wet wastage in rural areas and added to display a special number in villages for collection and shifting of garbage to treatment plants.

The Chief Minister said six lakh women were benefitted from sustainable livelihood under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes this year and directed the officials to ensure no marketing problems to them. He made it clear to the officials that they should only contract with companies that have a wide range of marketing capabilities.

The Chief Minister said the YSR Jala Kala project, a prestigious project will be helpful to lakhs of farmers and directed the officials to focus on effective implementation of the project. He said to construct check-dam type structures near bridges on small rivers across the state so that water can be stored up to 3-4 feet. He said these structures will help to increase the groundwater level and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

He said to set up a committee with three ministers for the effective implementation of the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. The committee will comprise Panchayat Raj, Revenue and Municipal administration ministers and focus on effective implementation of comprehensive land survey.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of various works under the Rural Development department. Discussing Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, it is targeted to plant saplings, Schools, and Hospitals as part of the Nadu Nadu scheme. The officials also informed the Chief Minister on the progress of YSR Bima, Jal Jeevan Mission, the progress of rural highways construction works.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, SERP CEO P Raja Babu, Swacha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar, and other officials were present.