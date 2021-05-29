MoRTH approves annual plan 2021-22 for AP

Amaravati: Ministery of Road Transport and Highways has approved annual plan 2021-22 for NH (O) works with a total outlay of Rs 6241 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

MoRTH has sanctioned only Rs 267 crore for 2019-20 and after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the amount was later revised to Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 1,430 crore was sanctioned for the year 2020-21 and later it was revised to Rs 2702 crore. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 6241 crore for 2021-22 and this is the highest sanction from the Ministery of Road Transport and Highways to Andhra Pradesh so far. The works proposed under this plan will be taken up by the National Highways wing of the R& B department of Andhra Pradesh.