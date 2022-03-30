Minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s Reaction on AP Cabinet Reshuffle Next Month

As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet on April 11, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana said he will abide by the decision of the Chief Minister. He said the YSR Congress party is like a mother to him and he would continue working for the party.

Ahead of the rejig, the State Cabinet would hold a meeting on April 7 and the Chief Minister would pay a visit to the Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandnan the next day and would apprise him about the reshuffle of his Cabinet. The new ministers may take the oath of office on April 11. The Cabinet reshuffle was supposed to take place in December 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.