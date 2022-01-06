Map Schools in Line With NEP, says AP CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Education Department and said schools should be mapped in line with New Education Policy (NEP) and subject-wise teachers should be appointed.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on providing additional facilities in schools keeping the increased student enrollment in view due to Nadu-Nedu programme and asked them to focus on maintenance of existing infrastructure and also asked them to submit ‘Action Taken Report’ on regular basis.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the teachers and seek their cooperation for implementation of subject wise teachers by explaining its benefits to the students. He also asked them to consider if any objections were raised.

The officials presented the details of the training sessions being given to teachers in English.

The Chief Minister asked the education officials to make good use of apps intended to develop knowledge in English.