Make AP Model State For Effective Implementation of Aarogyasri, EHS

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh should be a role model for other states in the effective implementation of Aarogyasri and EHS. He stated that Aarogyasri is being implemented as a revolutionary model, and paying better rates for treatments under Aarogyasri than insurance companies. Like never before, only GMP standard drugs are being given in government hospitals and revamping them with modern infrastructural facilities under the Nadu-Nedu initiative.

He directed the Aarogyasri CEO to visit the field for at least 8-10 days, as the programme can be further strengthened by field level observations.

Meanwhile, describing the Covid‌ situation in the state, officials said the number of people who need to be hospitalized are few in number although the cases are being registered, and even those admitted in the hospitals are getting recovered with treatment. They informed the Chief Minister that the positivity rate is also gradually declining, and only 2709 patients were admitted in hospitals of all the 1.06 lakh cases registered, and only 287 were admitted to the ICU.

Authorities said that about 93 percent of those admitted to hospitals are being treated under Aarogyasri. In regard to vaccination, they said that 90.34 percent of those over 18 years of age have completed two doses of vaccination and 98.91 percent of 15 to18-year-olds completed the first dose of vaccination.

