Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on repair of roads and directed the officials to take up works in cities and municipalities on priority basis, making Andhra Pradesh a pot-hole free State.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said to start road repair works immediately, especially filling all the pot-holes and repairing a stretch of 46,000 kilometer roads across the State. He suggested that roads should be pot-hole free, followed by carpeting, without leaving any patches and told to make them available for the motorists by June 2022.

The Chief Minister said to focus on roads with maximum damage and immediately start the works, ensuring that the difference is made visible after the roads have been repaired. The officials have informed that there was a delay in works due to continuous rains and assured to start the repairing of 8268 km road works by the end of this month after finalising the tenders. Officials said that all the repairs would be completed between December and June. Further, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to cover all bridges and flyovers and make plans to bring ROBs and bridges under Phase 1.

He instructed the officials to focus on restoring roads and take pictures before and after repairing the roads, similar to Nadu-Nedu scheme. He said to concentrate on repairs and maintenance of existing roads before starting the construction of new roads. He told them to prepare an action plan on the expenditure and the funds required.

As Union Home Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit the state next month, the Chief Minister directed the officials to chart out the pending projects that are to be resolved. Further, he instructed the authorities to blacklist contractors who bagged the tenders for NDB projects and have not started works and told to issue notices to such contractors.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Transport Department Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, and other officials were present.