Amaravati: Flaying Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu and TDP for claiming Mahanadu a success, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP has organised the programme only to propagate false information against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP and a section of media, unable to bear the growing popularity of the Chief Minister, have been misleading people with false propaganda over Chief Minister's Davos trip, Samajika Nyaya Bheri bus yatra and Gadapa Gadapa ki Prabuthvam programme.

Terming the politics of TDP as cheap, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu and other TDP leaders indulged in abusive verbal attack against the Chief Minister as they don't have anything constructive to criticise the government and also they didn't do any good to propagate.

He slammed TDP for making tall claims that the Mahanadu programme is a success and they would win in any election and said they don't even have the courage to fight in elections without any alliance. He challenged TDP to contest in Atmakur bypoll and also said to make TDP MLAs resign and go for elections if they are confident of winning.

