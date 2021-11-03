LV Prasad Eye Institute Founder Calls On AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of LV Prasad Eye Institute led by the Founder Chairman Dr. Gullapalli N Rao and Founder Member G. Pratibha Rao paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The team thanked the Chief Minister for his decision to allot the land required for the establishment of the Territorial Care Eye Institute in Kadapa and came forward to provide suggestions regarding Comprehensive Eye Care in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the Chief Minister asked the hospital management to prepare appropriate plans to provide cutting-edge treatment at all levels from screening to surgery for the prevention of blindness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested bringing in state-of-the-art ophthalmology with international standards here in the State to ensure that no one goes to other states in search of getting a quality treatment. In this regard, the LV Prasad Eye Institute team has agreed to it and also came forward to provide free eye examinations and treatments to children in all orphanages in the state.

The meeting was attended by LV Prasad Eye Institute Chairman Dr Prashant Garg, Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Reddy Pappuru and CMO officials.