Local Body Polls: AP Govt Will Honour SC Verdict

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government has said that it will honour Supreme Court verdict on the conduct of elections for Gram Panchayats.Addressing media Minister for Panchat Raj Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy, Munucipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the State Government will honour the verdict of apex court.

They said that their concern was the safety of the employees which was reason why they took legal recourse.Going to polls is not new to us and GP polls are not held on Party symbols. Elections are called for only to panchayats keeping aside Parishads and the timing of elections and postponement had raised doubts , but we honour the verdict, they said.Ministers Peddireddi Ramacandrareddy and Botsa Satyanarayana said the Panchayat Raj act has been amended and the villages which are unanimous will be allocated more funds.

They said as the elections are being held regardless of political party, villagers should discuss and make the election unanimous and develop their villages with the funds. The villages which are unanimous will be allocated funds according to the population of the village. If the population is up to two thousand, five lakhs will be given, if the population is five thousand, ten lakhs will be given, if the population is above 10 thousand Rs. 15 lakhs will be given and if the population is above ten thousand, twenty lakhs will be given.The laws were amended to keep out the use of money and liquor from local body elections, they said.

Sajjala said the state government will discuss with the center and seek guidance on the vaccination drive in the state in the wake of local body polls as it will be difficult for the government to hold vaccination and elections simultaneously.