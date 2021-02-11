Larus Labs Offers 4 Crores To AP CM Relief Fund

Amaravati: A delegation of Larus Labs has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday and handed over a cheque of Rs 4 crore for Nadu Nedu- Mana Badi.

Larus Labs contributed the amount to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) towards development of infrastructure in schools of four mandals (Tenali, Kanchikcharla, Veerulapadu and Achuthapuram) under first phase of Nadu Nedu Mana Badi.

The Larus Labs team has informed the Chief Minister that they would directly develop the infrastructure in remaining schools in those mandals under second and third phases of Nadu Nedu.

The delegation, comprising Vice President Chava Narasimha Rao, Senior Manager Rama Krishna, Connect to Andhra CEO V Koteswaramma, handed over the cheque and related documents to the Chief Minister.