Kurasala Kannababu on Grain Procurement Through RBKs

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the food grains were being purchased only through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that the involvement of millers and brokers in grain procurement had been eliminated through RBKs.

It is known that heavy rains lashed several parts of the state causing huge damage to the crops. So far, 2,36,880 tonnes of grain have been purchased, said the minister.

Minister Kannababu stated that several RBKs had been set up for grain procurement in the state.