Kodali Nani Salutes CM YS Jagan For Naming AP District After NTR

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming a new district after NTR as promised during his padayatra.

Nani paid tributes to a statue of NTR in Gudivada on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Krishna district was named NTR as per the promise given by YSRCP supremo YS Jagan during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

This is something to be proud of. On behalf of NTR fans, we salute CM Jagan, he said.

A few TDP leaders are politicizing the issue for no reason, he lamented. He added that it is now understandable how much they hate NTR.

The opposition must always act constructively but Chandrababu was resorting to cheap politics, he said.