Joyalukkas CMD Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Joyalukkas Chairman and Managing Director Alukkas Varghese Joy called on the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Friday.

He discussed opportunities of investments by the group in Andhra Pradesh with the Chief Minister.

In return, the Chief Minister expressed his readiness to provide any assistance and cooperation to the group and explained the transparent policies being followed by the industry in the State. He also informed them about well-trained human resources and infrastructure available in the State.

Joyalukkas COO Henry George and Ravi Shankar Group Chairman Kandi Ravi Shankar were also present.